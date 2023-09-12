A New 4-team Damian Lillard Trade Where Everybody Wins

2 of 5

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Kyle Lowry, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, James Bouknight, Nikola Jović, a 2026 first-round pick from Charlotte, a 2027 first-round pick from Orlando, a 2028 first-round pick from Miami and a 2030 first-round pick from Miami

Portland Trail Blazers Lose: Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson and Anfernee Simons

If the Blazers are going to grant Lillard's trade request, a deal like this makes it more palatable than a two-team swap with just Portland and Miami.

By looping in Orlando and Charlotte, the Blazers increase their haul of draft picks and add at least one interesting young flyer in Jalen Suggs to go along with Miami's Nikola Jović (or Jaime Jaquez Jr., depending on your preference).

In theory, the 24-year-old Simons is young enough to develop within Portland's newly established timeline with Scoot Henderson. However, those two would make up the kind of undersized backcourt that's been an issue for the Blazers for most of the last decade.

Getting out from under his contract (which runs through 2025-26) and getting a first-rounder from Charlotte would potentially improve Portland's long-term prospects.

The rest of this side of the deal is easy to explain.

Lowry's contract expires after the 2023-24 season. He can mentor Henderson for a year, and then Portland can let him walk. Isaac's contract is only partially guaranteed in 2023-24 until January, and it's fully non-guaranteed in 2024-25. In essence, he's on even more of an expiring contract than Lowry.

As for Suggs, Bouknight and Jović, they're 22, 22 and 20, respectively. If even one of them hits as a potential long-term running mate with Henderson, that's a win.

Once you include all of the picks, the Blazers would have one of the NBA's best trove of assets. It could get even better if they move Jerami Grant ahead of the trade deadline (although he can't be moved until after December 15).