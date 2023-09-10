Boban Marjanović, Rockets Agree to 1-Year Contract; Center Spent 2022-23 in HOU

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly re-signing veteran center Boban Marjanović on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 35-year-old appeared in 31 games for the Rockets last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 68.3 percent from the floor.

