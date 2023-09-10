X

NBA

    Boban Marjanović, Rockets Agree to 1-Year Contract; Center Spent 2022-23 in HOU

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 10, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC -  APRIL 9: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on April 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets are reportedly re-signing veteran center Boban Marjanović on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The 35-year-old appeared in 31 games for the Rockets last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 68.3 percent from the floor.

