    Colts' Anthony Richardson Says He'll Be Fine After Bruised Knee Injury vs. Jaguars

    Jack MurraySeptember 10, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson appears to be fine after suffering a bruised left knee during the first half of Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the injury was a bruised left knee and that Richardson "will be fine".

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> rookie QB Anthony Richardson told reporters he bruised his left knee during today's loss to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a>, but will be fine. Backup Gardner Minshew closed out the game after Richardson departed in the final minute.

    Richardson was 24-37 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the passing game while also adding 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He exited the game after taking a hit on the Colts' final drive, with backup Gardner Minshew coming on in relief.

    He was the Colts' most electrifying player in the game, as the 2023 No. 4 pick led the team in both rushing and passing.

    That all looks good for the Colts but an injury to him would have been devastating. Minshew is a solid backup but the hope is that Richardson can be a steady force for an offense that hasn't had the same quarterback start two seasons in a row in the past seven seasons.

    Richardson will get a chance at his first win next week when the Colts travel to Houston to take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

