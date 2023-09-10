Colts' Anthony Richardson Says He'll Be Fine After Bruised Knee Injury vs. Jaguars

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson appears to be fine after suffering a bruised left knee during the first half of Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the injury was a bruised left knee and that Richardson "will be fine".

Richardson was 24-37 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the passing game while also adding 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He exited the game after taking a hit on the Colts' final drive, with backup Gardner Minshew coming on in relief.

He was the Colts' most electrifying player in the game, as the 2023 No. 4 pick led the team in both rushing and passing.

That all looks good for the Colts but an injury to him would have been devastating. Minshew is a solid backup but the hope is that Richardson can be a steady force for an offense that hasn't had the same quarterback start two seasons in a row in the past seven seasons.

Richardson will get a chance at his first win next week when the Colts travel to Houston to take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.