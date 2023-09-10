Report: Texans' Jalen Pitre Released from Hospital After Bruised Lung Injury

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre has been released from the hospital after suffering a bruised lung in the team's 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per Pelissero, Pitre is in "good spirits."

Pitre, 24, suffered the injury when he caught a knee to the chest from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Pitre exited the game in the second quarter and didn't return after hitting Jackson on a 3rd-and-10 blitz. He wound up going into the team's medical tent for evaluation and then headed to the locker room shortly after.

He ended the game with two tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, Pitre had a solid rookie season on a bad Texans team. He racked up 147 tackles, five interceptions and one fumble recovery, ultimately earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team, and was top-five in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.