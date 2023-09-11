5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 293

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It would be fair to say there was not a lot of hype for UFC 293, which went down this past weekend in Sydney, Australia.

The card was short on big names, with only a handful of ranked contenders on the bill, and the main event, a middleweight title fight between champ Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland, was supposed to be a wash for the former.

But in the end, the card made up for its lack of star power with some great fights and finishes, and the main event we all thought would be a cakewalk for the champ ended up being a massive upset, with Strickland taking the title via a clear-cut unanimous-decision win.

Strickland's win over Adesanya, who is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, completely upended the middleweight division and opened the door to all kinds of interesting matchup possibilities.

No other victories on the card had anywhere near as much significance, but fighters such as Alexander Volkov, Manel Kape, Tyson Pedro and Carlos Ulberg also picked up wins that should lead to big opportunities in the near future.

Here are five fights we're hoping to see after last weekend's wild event in the Land Down Under.