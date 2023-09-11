The Biggest Surprises in College Football After Week 2

3 of 7

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One of the biggest upsets this season came on Saturday night, when No. 3 Alabama fell 34-24 to No. 11 Texas in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

One of the most shocking statistics of the night? Prior to the Longhorns' win, the Crimson Tide had won their last 57 games at home against non-conference opponents.

The last team to do it? That was way back in 2007 during Nick Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa, when Louisiana-Monroe claimed a 21-14 victory. Alabama finished 7-6 that year, beating Colorado in the Independence Bowl.

Obviously, that loss wasn't indicative of how the Saban era would go, but Saturday's defeat is hugely significant. Alabama can't afford to lose another game if it wants a shot at the College Football Playoff.

The Tide had 10 penalties on the night, five less than they had against the Longhorns last year.

"It's great to have emotions and to play with emotion," Saban told reporters. "Everybody should have that. But that motion has to be channeled into tangible, functional execution. So you've got to focus on the task at hand one play at a time. It's got to be very intentional. If you get emotional, then you make bad choices and decisions, you brain doesn't work like it needs to and bad things happen."

The Tide's offensive line also allowed five sacks on the night, and quarterback Jalen Milroe threw two interceptions. It's hard to win a game with these kinds of mistakes, even if you are Alabama. Still, it was shocking to see its 57-game win streak come to an end.