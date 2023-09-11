2023 NFL Week 1: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

12 of 13

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo and Las Vegas Raiders Find a Way

Wins aren't an individual statistic. At the same time, a quarterback influences the game more than a player at any other position, and certain guys remain unflappable in certain situations.

Normally, the previous description will invoke names like Tom Brady or Joe Montana. Any mention of Jimmy Garoppolo probably comes with a snicker. Even so, no one can deny that Garoppolo has been on successful teams and they play well around him.

"The guys in the locker room know who they've got," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters after Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos. "… I'm happy he's a Raider."

Garoppolo has his limitations. He doesn't have the biggest arm or the best mobility.

Even so, the 31-year-old veteran completed four of five passes, including a six-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers, when trailing by six in the fourth quarter. The pocket passer also converted a 3rd-and-7 with an eight-yard scramble to seal the victory.

As long as Garoppolo stays healthy, the Raiders should be competitive.

Better Operation Leads to Same Result for Denver Broncos

Broncos faithful either don't want to remember or completed repressed last year's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. It was one of the most embarrassing efforts ever from an NFL team simply due to the lack of preparedness and complete disarray.

Sunday's outcome had the same final score, a 17-16 loss. Yet the performance didn't deflate the entire franchise like it did a year ago.

Penalties and penalty yards were down, though the Broncos still need to be better in this area. Calling in plays wasn't a disaster. Quarterback Russell Wilson looked better than he did last season, with his best completion percentage (79.4) since joining the Broncos. Obviously, things weren't perfect because Denver lost. But a missed field goal and extra point changed the game's complexion. The game was there to be won. It took a late Jimmy Garoppolo rally for the Raiders to capture the victory.

Head coach Sean Payton won't accept the team's current level of play. But the group should get better as it becomes more comfortable with the system and playing together.