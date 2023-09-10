FIBA World Cup 2023 Awards: Raptors' Dennis Schröder Named MVP as Germany Wins Gold

TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

In a tournament loaded with NBA talent and stars, Dennis Schröder shined the brightest.

Schröder led Germany to an 83-77 victory over Serbia in the gold medal game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday and was named the tournament MVP in the process. The Toronto Raptors point guard was at his best in the biggest moments and finished with 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field.

It would have been easy for Germany to struggle in Sunday's game from an emotional standpoint.

After all, it was just two days ago that it stunned the United States in a 113-111 thriller in the semifinals. Wins of that magnitude can sometimes carry over into the next contest, but Schröder made sure there was no hangover with the gold medal on the line.

There was no doubt where Germany would turn in crunch time.

With a two-point lead in the final 30 seconds, Schröder drove past his defender and finished in the lane for the most important basket of the tournament. As if that wasn't enough, he then clinched the win on the free-throw line following a late defensive stop.

The result was the country's first medal at the FIBA World Cup since Dirk Nowitzki's squad took home the bronze in 2002.

Schröder had some help, as Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic added 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in a balanced showing. He did much of the scoring in the first half before Schröder took over down the stretch.

The tournament MVP ended with per-game averages of 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

And an MVP award that makes him a Germany basketball legend.