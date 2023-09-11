3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 1 Win vs. Bears

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 1 Win vs. BearsSeptember 11, 2023
Sunday marked the beginning of a new era for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay kicked it off with a huge win over the rival Chicago Bears.
The Packers have largely been discounted in the NFC North race this season. Aaron Rodgers is gone, the Minnesota Vikings were a 13-win team in 2022, and the Detroit Lions are suddenly the toast of the NFL.
However, anyone expecting Green Bay to simply crumble in the post-Rodgers era got a shock in Week 1. The Packers didn't simply outlast their Midwest rivals, they bettered the Bears in a 38-20 game that didn't feel quite as close as the score might indicate.
It's only one game, of course, but Green Bay looks like a legitimate threat in their division, perhaps even in the conference race. Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Packers Week 1 win over the Bears.
Jordan Love Looks the Part
The Packers turned the keys to their offense over to Jordan Love when they traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The 2020 first-round pick made one start as a rookie, but Sunday was his first game as "the guy" in Green Bay.
It wasn't perfect for Love, who didn't demonstrate the same consistent efficiency that Rodgers exhibited. However, the third-year signal-caller played with tangible confidence, flashed his arm talent throughout the game and made some incredibly difficult throws.
A heads-up throw to running back Aaron Jones on 4th-and-2 in the third quarter was a great example of how Love can do the little things too. He delivered a quick strike to Jones, who was cutting toward the middle of the field, caught the ball in stride and raced into the end zone.
Love may still be a work-in-progress, and he still has some massive shoes to fill. However, he passed the eye test against Chicago and looks to be a terrific fit for Matt LaFleur's offense.
The 24-year-old may also be a budding fantasy star. Love finished 15-of-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns to go with 12 rushing yards.
Aaron Jones Is Still a Star, Hamstring Issue Will Be One to Monitor
The Packers emerged as a surprise team in the offseason trade sweepstakes for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts targeted Green Bay receiver Christian Watson—who was out with a hamstring injury on Sunday—though the Packers "never considered" trading Watson.
The Taylor chatter may have been enough for some to believe that Green Bay was ready to move on from the 28-year-old Jones. Sunday's game was a prime example, however, of why Jones should be around for the foreseeable future.
One of the league's better dual-threat RBs, Jones can help make Love's life much easier as he adjusts to being the full-time starter. Jones was a major contributor in both the running and passing games against Chicago, and in many ways, the focal point of the offense.
Jones carried nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 86 yards and another score.
Green Bay has a tremendous young back in AJ Dillon, who can shine as Jones' main complement. However, Jones is still a star and can continue to be a major piece of the offensive puzzle moving forward.
However, Jones also suffered a late hamstring injury. He didn't return to the game, though with Green Bay up big, the Packers might have only been exercising caution. It's a situation to track heading into Week 2.
Packers Run Defense Rises to the Challenge
The Packers defense underwhelmed in 2022, and it was fair to wonder if defensive coordinator Joe Berry would be able to get more out of his unit in 2023.
While Green Bay's defense didn't play flawlessly, it looked much better in one key area.
Last season, the Packers ranked a dreadful 28th in yards per carry allowed and 26th in rushing yards allowed. That became a significant problem—opposing teams weren't as concerned about matching points with the Green Bay offense as in years past.
Green Bay did have a little trouble containing Justin Fields as a scrambler at times. That's going to happen, though, as Fields rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022. Against Chicago's standard ground game, though, the defense was very effective.
Fields rushed for 59 yards, but Chicago only tallied 122 rushing yards as a team. Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.
If the Love-led offense can score points in bunches and Green Bay can slow the run, Green Bay could be well-positioned to play some postseason football.