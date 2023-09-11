3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 1 Win vs. Bears

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sunday marked the beginning of a new era for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay kicked it off with a huge win over the rival Chicago Bears.



The Packers have largely been discounted in the NFC North race this season. Aaron Rodgers is gone, the Minnesota Vikings were a 13-win team in 2022, and the Detroit Lions are suddenly the toast of the NFL.



However, anyone expecting Green Bay to simply crumble in the post-Rodgers era got a shock in Week 1. The Packers didn't simply outlast their Midwest rivals, they bettered the Bears in a 38-20 game that didn't feel quite as close as the score might indicate.



It's only one game, of course, but Green Bay looks like a legitimate threat in their division, perhaps even in the conference race. Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Packers Week 1 win over the Bears.

