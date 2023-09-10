NFL Week 1 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

0 of 3

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Thursday night whetted the appetite of football fans, who had patiently waited all offseason for the return of the NFL. Now, the season is about to kick into high gear.

The Detroit Lions defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 in Thursday's 2023 season opener. Most of the league's teams will play their first game of the new campaign on Sunday, when 14 contests will be taking place.

With eight games in the 1 p.m. ET window, five more in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot and a Sunday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, it should be an entertaining day of football. It could also be a profitable day for bettors, who will be looking to make the right picks throughout the full slate.

Here's a look at some of the picks that could be best to bet on this season-opening Sunday. (All lines/odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)