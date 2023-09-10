Jalen Milroe, Alabama Offense Lambasted by Fans for Inconsistency in Loss vs. Texas

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Down goes Alabama.

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the No. 11 Texas Longhorns 34-24 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in what was a disappointing offensive performance from Nick Saban's squad.

Alabama entered halftime with just six points as quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled in the passing game. He finished the game having completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.

And while Milroe rushed for 44 yards on 15 carries, the running game as a whole was subpar as running backs Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Jam Miller combined for just 63 yards.

Seeing the Alabama offense struggle isn't what Crimson Tide fans are used to with the likes of Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts having suited up for the program in recent years.

That said, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their displeasure with Milroe's performance in what was one of Alabama's biggest games of the season:

Milroe is in his first season as Alabama's starting quarterback. While his performance on Saturday against the Longhorns was subpar, there's no reason fans should give up on him this quickly.

The loss isn't entirely on the 20-year-old, who still has plenty of time to develop and lead the Crimson Tide to the national title game in the future.

Alabama is back in action next weekend against South Florida.