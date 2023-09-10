X

    Quinn Ewers Silences Arch Manning Calls; Fans Declare Texas Back in Win vs. Alabama

    Francisco RosaSeptember 10, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The spotlight and question marks were centered on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers going into the Longhorns matchup against Alabama on Saturday night on the road in Tuscaloosa.

    All that was left by the end of the game was the spotlight as the 5-star signal-caller came out on top in the biggest win of his collegiate career.

    Ewers lit up the Crimson Tide all night en route to leading the No. 11 Longhorns over the No. 3-ranked team in the nation. He completed 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, including several highlight-reel throws.

    Nick Saban couldn't find an answer for Texas' offense that was firing on all cylinders. And by the end of the night, the Longhorns arguably had the program's biggest win in the past decade.

    Now, they have immediately announced themselves as a team to take seriously this year thanks to the elite play of their quarterback, who may just be the on the highway to stardom if he's able to keep the good times rolling in Austin.

    And Texas fans were heaping praise on Ewers for the performance.

    ESPN @espn

    WHAT A DIME 🤯<br><br>Quinn Ewers 🎯🎯🎯 <a href="https://t.co/BwlbiwYSP7">pic.twitter.com/BwlbiwYSP7</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    QUINN EWERS TONIGHT <a href="https://t.co/LsrjO1RXO5">pic.twitter.com/LsrjO1RXO5</a>

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Quinn Ewers is playing the game of his life in the biggest game of his career! <br><br>He looks like a bonafide 1st round pick.<br><br>24/38 349 with 3TD's. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TexasFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TexasFootball</a>

    Imagine Losing 49-0 @Doc_Texas

    Quinn Ewers after y'all been begging him to connect on the deep balls <a href="https://t.co/7l4YFxtU2K">pic.twitter.com/7l4YFxtU2K</a>

    Imagine Losing 49-0 @Doc_Texas

    Quinn Ewers is going to love New York. <a href="https://t.co/GJJ7urasc1">pic.twitter.com/GJJ7urasc1</a>

    Fanatic Perspective @Fan_Prspective

    Quinn Ewers putting up Heisman candidate tape now. <br><br>Answering every question and doing it with a quiet swagger. <br><br>Bama don't ever wanna see this man again.

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Quinn Ewers tonight vs Alabama: <a href="https://t.co/SDFCaO7BTu">pic.twitter.com/SDFCaO7BTu</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Quinn Ewers tonight <a href="https://t.co/EpY3PSVuoQ">pic.twitter.com/EpY3PSVuoQ</a>

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    Story of this game for Texas is Quinn Ewers finding his deep touch. Something that he's lacked to date. <br><br>Great showing on a big stage tonight.

    CJ Vogel @CJVogel_TFB

    Going to be a lot deleted Quinn Ewers tweets from last week.

    Will Baizer @WillBaizer

    QUINN EWERS BEATING THE DEEP BALL ALLEGATIONS TONIGHT

    Joey D @joedesilva15

    Quinn Ewers is proving that they don't need Arch Manning

    Kaałnooyaa @CurtJoe907

    Quinn Ewers really showing up for this prime time game against Bama. Behind the hype from Arch Manning this kid is playing for his job

    And naturally—customary with all big Texas wins—there was talk over the program officially being "back."

    This doesn't usually bode well for the future, but maybe they're right this time.

    ArtButMakeItSports @ArtButSports

    <a href="https://t.co/gnlXmebDCg">pic.twitter.com/gnlXmebDCg</a>

    Doug @OutsideKingg

    Texas beat Alabama! Texas is really back! <a href="https://t.co/JuMp53KV1E">pic.twitter.com/JuMp53KV1E</a>

    Ty @slylerlav

    TEXAS IS BACK FOLKS! <a href="https://t.co/fwh91BKMAB">pic.twitter.com/fwh91BKMAB</a>

    Dayne Young @dayneyoung

    Texas, Florida State, and Miami trying to be the first to be "back" <a href="https://t.co/klKyO6St4p">pic.twitter.com/klKyO6St4p</a>

    Damien Bartonek @tvBartonek

    TEXAS IS OFFICIALLY BACK FOR REAL THIS TIME

    husky dave grohl @saulmalone

    "Sir, they're saying Texas is back" <a href="https://t.co/En14hvAlAH">pic.twitter.com/En14hvAlAH</a>

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    I don't know if Texas is back but they're definitely fun again.

    Next up for Ewers and Texas is a matchup against Wyoming at home where the Longhorns will try to keep the early momentum rolling.