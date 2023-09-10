Quinn Ewers Silences Arch Manning Calls; Fans Declare Texas Back in Win vs. Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The spotlight and question marks were centered on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers going into the Longhorns matchup against Alabama on Saturday night on the road in Tuscaloosa.

All that was left by the end of the game was the spotlight as the 5-star signal-caller came out on top in the biggest win of his collegiate career.

Ewers lit up the Crimson Tide all night en route to leading the No. 11 Longhorns over the No. 3-ranked team in the nation. He completed 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, including several highlight-reel throws.

Nick Saban couldn't find an answer for Texas' offense that was firing on all cylinders. And by the end of the night, the Longhorns arguably had the program's biggest win in the past decade.

Now, they have immediately announced themselves as a team to take seriously this year thanks to the elite play of their quarterback, who may just be the on the highway to stardom if he's able to keep the good times rolling in Austin.

And Texas fans were heaping praise on Ewers for the performance.

And naturally—customary with all big Texas wins—there was talk over the program officially being "back."

This doesn't usually bode well for the future, but maybe they're right this time.

Next up for Ewers and Texas is a matchup against Wyoming at home where the Longhorns will try to keep the early momentum rolling.