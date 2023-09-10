Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland's Next Best Fights After UFC 293 Results

0 of 2

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean Strickland joined the ranks of Holly Holm and Matt Serra, pulling off a massive upset and becoming the new middleweight champion at UFC 293. Beating Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision has etched his name in the history books.

It's a huge shift in the middleweight division. Outside of Alex Pereira, no one had beaten Adesanya at middleweight and Strickland was not at the top of most people's list of top candidates to pull it off.

Now that he's the champ, the first question everyone is going to have is whether he can hang on to the belt.

He's done the unthinkable so everyone's eyes will be on him moving forward. His first title defense could be must-see TV.

As for Adesanya, he's now in unfamiliar territory as a hunter instead of the hunted in the division. Whether he gets an immediate rematch or takes on someone else before jumping back in for the championship becomes an interesting storyline.

Let's take a look at what would be best for each fighter.