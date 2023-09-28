Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: B/R Staff Predictions

2 of 3

AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz

Let's get this said: Charlo is a worthy champion and a terrific boxer.

He's earned this opportunity, and this isn't going to be a coronation for Canelo like other fights have been. And there are experts who have forgotten more boxing in their sleep, like Teddy Atlas, who think Canelo is "slipping."



If this fight was at a more neutral weight—i.e., 154 pounds, the weight that Charlo is champion at—the 33-year-old American would have more than a puncher's chance to pull off the upset.

But it's not.



The fight is happening at a more Canelo-friendly weight of 168 pounds. Charlo hasn't fought in over a year after knocking out Brian Castano in May 2022.

That, my friends, is a recipe for an Alvarez win. It's asking a lot for a fighter to be as inactive as Charlo has been, move up in weight and face one of the best pound-for-pound fighters going.

Atlas might be right. Canelo might not be what he once was. But the deck is stacked in his favor for this fight.

Prediction: Canelo by TKO, Rd. 10