Miami All-American Safety Kam Kinchens Stretchered Off with Injury vs. Texas A&M

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was a scary moment in the University of Miami's victory over Texas A&M on Saturday as Hurricanes All-American safety Kam Kinchens had to be stretchered off the field.

Kinchens went down after completing a tackle with just over two minutes remaining in the matchup and Miami well on its way to a 48-33 win. He was not able to get back on his feet, and the team's trainers eventually had to bring out the stretcher.

The ESPN broadcast reported that Kinchens was awake and talking to trainers when he was taken off the field and that he'd be transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal gave a positive update in his postgame press conference.

Kinchens, 20, is a South Florida native and one of the leaders of this Hurricanes' squad. His injury had a clear impact on the tenor of the rest of the game as his teammates were clearly shaken up on the sidelines.

Following a sensational sophomore campaign in which he earned his first All-American honors, Kinchens has gotten off to a hot star this season as well and was playing particularly well against the Aggies.

He got his first interception of the year off Conner Weigman in the third quarter and later had a fumble recovery as well, helping set the tone so that Hurricanes can pull away for the win.