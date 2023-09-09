X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Panthers Rumors: Brian Burns Travels for Week 1 Game vs. Falcons amid Contract Talks

    Jack MurraySeptember 9, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 25: James Houston #41 of the Detroit Lions talks with Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers after an NFL preseason football game at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers may have a key defensive star available for Week 1.

    Joe Person of The Athletic reported that defensive end Brian Burns is making the trip with the team to Atlanta in advance of the opening matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Joe Person @josephperson

    Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is making the trip to Atlanta, per sources. Burns practiced the last three days despite no agreement on an extension yet.

    This comes as Burns is seeking a contract extension. The two sides are reportedly "no closer" on an extension and it was feared that Burns would be a holdout candidate as a result of the situation.

    Burns is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is coming off consecutive Pro Bowl seasons. He has made 196 tackles with 77 quarterback hits and 38 sacks thus far in his career. He is set to make $16 million in 2023 and is in the last year of his rookie deal.

    He posted a cryptic Instagram story Friday afternoon that shows a dejected Spiderman, a play on his "Spider-Burns" nickname. Despite this, he was a full participant in practice the past three days and is clearly a major part of a defense that is aiming to help the team take a leap forward in 2023.

    The Panthers appear to be a real contender in a weak NFC South division and are taking on one of the biggest challengers to the division crown in the Falcons. Winning the opening game could provide the spark either team needs to carry into the season and Burns' presence could be a swing factor.

    Panthers Rumors: Brian Burns Travels for Week 1 Game vs. Falcons amid Contract Talks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon