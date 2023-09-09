Panthers Rumors: Brian Burns Travels for Week 1 Game vs. Falcons amid Contract Talks

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers may have a key defensive star available for Week 1.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported that defensive end Brian Burns is making the trip with the team to Atlanta in advance of the opening matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

This comes as Burns is seeking a contract extension. The two sides are reportedly "no closer" on an extension and it was feared that Burns would be a holdout candidate as a result of the situation.

Burns is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is coming off consecutive Pro Bowl seasons. He has made 196 tackles with 77 quarterback hits and 38 sacks thus far in his career. He is set to make $16 million in 2023 and is in the last year of his rookie deal.

He posted a cryptic Instagram story Friday afternoon that shows a dejected Spiderman, a play on his "Spider-Burns" nickname. Despite this, he was a full participant in practice the past three days and is clearly a major part of a defense that is aiming to help the team take a leap forward in 2023.

The Panthers appear to be a real contender in a weak NFC South division and are taking on one of the biggest challengers to the division crown in the Falcons. Winning the opening game could provide the spark either team needs to carry into the season and Burns' presence could be a swing factor.