Alexander Volkov Defeats Tai Tuivasa via 2nd Round Submission at UFC 293

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Volkov denied any Australian fans who were hoping to see their countryman Tai Tuivasa come away with a win at UFC 293. "Drago" earned a second-round submission win over "Bam Bam" in the co-main event from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Volkov took control of the fight from the opening bell. He utilized kicks and combinations to establish the range and made it difficult for Tuivasa to string much offense together without getting a jab to the face or kick to the midsection.

He punctuated the round with several punches that found a home.

Tuivasa did find some success with leg kicks of his own, but they were a blip in the radar compared to Volkov's damage. The kicks also led to the takedown from Drago that eventually gave way to the Ezekiel Choke that finished the fight for the Russian.

The win extends a hot streak for Volkov by heavyweight standards. He has won three fights in a row including first-round stoppages against Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Romanov.

Volkov is often discounted as a legitimate heavyweight contender. He's had losses to Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis which is a rough track record in big fights.

The Russian hasn't given up on getting a shot at UFC gold, though. It was part of his motivation to put on a good performance against the dangerous Aussie.

"A win over Tai Tuivasa will mean that I show everybody that I'm ready for a title shot right now," Volkov said before the fight, per E. Spencer Kyte of UFC.com. "That's why I want to show a good fight, exciting for everybody. I will try to do my best and put everything into this fight to show that I'm ready for the belt."

A title shot off this win still might be a tough sell. Tuivasa was coming off back-to-back losses and Volkov still needs to show he can beat someone who is also close to a title shot.

This win certaintly doesn't hurt his chances, though.