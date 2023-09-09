Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Thrill Fans as Deion Sanders, Colorado Move to 2-0

Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Thrill Fans as Deion Sanders, Colorado Move to 2-0September 9, 2023
The most electrifying show in college football continued Saturday as Colorado dismantled Nebraska 36-14 in front of its home crowd.
Head coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes moved to 2-0 thanks largely to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 31-of-42 passes for 393 yards (261 in the second half) and two touchdowns.
One of them went to wide receiver Xavier Weaver, who caught 10 passes for 170 yards. Sanders also added a rushing score.
Athlete Travis Hunter continued his two-day dominance, adding three receptions for 73 yards on offense and helping limit Nebraska to 119 passing yards. The Cornhuskers also committed four turnovers.
Both teams got off to a slow start in this one before Colorado put up 13 points in the final five minutes of the second quarter. The Buffaloes then turned on the jets in the second half in response to a Nebraska score, amassing 23 straight points to put this one away. Nebraska scored its second and final touchdown with one second left.
The preseason hype couldn't be louder for Colorado this year, and right now, the Buffaloes are exceeding those great expectations. A 45-42 road win over then-No. 17 TCU kicked off the season, and now Colorado has dominated Nebraska.
Naturally, fans and analysts alike are in awe of what they've seen from Coach Prime and his players.
Deion Sanders brought in 80+ new players after taking over a 1-11 team.<br><br>They are now 2-0, selling out games, and a top 20 program in the country with multiple Heisman candidates, including his son Shedeur Sanders.<br><br>This is UNPRECEDENTED. <a href="https://t.co/SAUn8yiwlM">pic.twitter.com/SAUn8yiwlM</a>
So impressed with what Deion Sanders is doing at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colorado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colorado</a>. The way he's trusted Travis Hunter to play both sides of the ball is the ultimate to me. <br><br>A lot of coaches - especially inexperienced ones - might limit his exposure. Not Prime! He trusts his guys. <a href="https://t.co/KvDNBE1RvY">pic.twitter.com/KvDNBE1RvY</a>
Travis Hunter has again gone most of the way on both sides of the ball. Another incredible display of stamina and versatility.<br><br>Gary Barnett on whether his snap count is sustainable: "He can do it. But he's not from this planet."<a href="https://t.co/pZ3Rfaumr0">https://t.co/pZ3Rfaumr0</a>
My 6 year-old doesn't know Nick Saban or Caleb Williams. But this morning he was watching Travis Hunter videos on his iPad and asking for "a chain like Coach Prime's." Now he's watching Colorado and suggesting we go to a game. What's happening in Boulder is truly incredible.
As for what's next, Colorado will stay at home to host rival Colorado State on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.