X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Thrill Fans as Deion Sanders, Colorado Move to 2-0

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 9, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 9: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The most electrifying show in college football continued Saturday as Colorado dismantled Nebraska 36-14 in front of its home crowd.

    Head coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes moved to 2-0 thanks largely to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 31-of-42 passes for 393 yards (261 in the second half) and two touchdowns.

    One of them went to wide receiver Xavier Weaver, who caught 10 passes for 170 yards. Sanders also added a rushing score.

    Athlete Travis Hunter continued his two-day dominance, adding three receptions for 73 yards on offense and helping limit Nebraska to 119 passing yards. The Cornhuskers also committed four turnovers.

    Both teams got off to a slow start in this one before Colorado put up 13 points in the final five minutes of the second quarter. The Buffaloes then turned on the jets in the second half in response to a Nebraska score, amassing 23 straight points to put this one away. Nebraska scored its second and final touchdown with one second left.

    The preseason hype couldn't be louder for Colorado this year, and right now, the Buffaloes are exceeding those great expectations. A 45-42 road win over then-No. 17 TCU kicked off the season, and now Colorado has dominated Nebraska.

    Naturally, fans and analysts alike are in awe of what they've seen from Coach Prime and his players.

    Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Thrill Fans as Deion Sanders, Colorado Move to 2-0
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    LeBron James @KingJames

    PRIME TIME!!!!! 2-0

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Deion Sanders brought in 80+ new players after taking over a 1-11 team.<br><br>They are now 2-0, selling out games, and a top 20 program in the country with multiple Heisman candidates, including his son Shedeur Sanders.<br><br>This is UNPRECEDENTED. <a href="https://t.co/SAUn8yiwlM">pic.twitter.com/SAUn8yiwlM</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Shedeur Sanders through his first two games with Colorado:<br><br>◽️ 69/89 passing<br>◽️ 903 passing yards<br>◽️ 7 total TDs<br>◽️ 0 interceptions<br><br>Heisman frontrunner so far? <a href="https://t.co/PQ4xaDgqfu">pic.twitter.com/PQ4xaDgqfu</a>

    Barflaan Tedoe 🇱🇷 @The_Barftender

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/netflix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Netflix</a> just put Shedeur Sanders on QB<br><br>No reason to wait here

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    So impressed with what Deion Sanders is doing at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colorado?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colorado</a>. The way he's trusted Travis Hunter to play both sides of the ball is the ultimate to me. <br><br>A lot of coaches - especially inexperienced ones - might limit his exposure. Not Prime! He trusts his guys. <a href="https://t.co/KvDNBE1RvY">pic.twitter.com/KvDNBE1RvY</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/gE7GHmRwUo">pic.twitter.com/gE7GHmRwUo</a>

    Jason Kirk (jasonkirk.fyi on bluesky) @thejasonkirk

    Travis Hunter now has more scrimmage yards than Jabrill Peppers had as a Heisman finalist, and as many interceptions

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Travis Hunter has again gone most of the way on both sides of the ball. Another incredible display of stamina and versatility.<br><br>Gary Barnett on whether his snap count is sustainable: "He can do it. But he's not from this planet."<a href="https://t.co/pZ3Rfaumr0">https://t.co/pZ3Rfaumr0</a>

    Gary Parrish @GaryParrishCBS

    My 6 year-old doesn't know Nick Saban or Caleb Williams. But this morning he was watching Travis Hunter videos on his iPad and asking for "a chain like Coach Prime's." Now he's watching Colorado and suggesting we go to a game. What's happening in Boulder is truly incredible.

    DNVR Buffs @DNVR_Buffs

    XAVIER WEAVER IS BALLING!!

    Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL

    There's been so much talk about Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter - rightfully so! - But Xavier Weaver is another player on my NFL radar. He's been a baller these first two games snagging passes from Sanders and dishing out the explosives.

    Reece Starks @Reece_is_3ABM

    Xavier weaver is a pro i see shades of D Hopkins

    JM Football @JomboyMediaFB

    Colorado has already won more games this season (2) than they did last season (1) <a href="https://t.co/NfSnhhprGV">pic.twitter.com/NfSnhhprGV</a>

    Kevín @KevOnStage

    That's it. I'm ordering a Colorado hoodie.

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Colorado Football in 2022 vs. 2023. <br><br>What a difference a year makes. <a href="https://t.co/z7yR52Swfv">pic.twitter.com/z7yR52Swfv</a>

    As for what's next, Colorado will stay at home to host rival Colorado State on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.