UVA Football Unveils Permanent Stadium Memorial Honoring 3 Players Killed in 2022

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The University of Virginia unveiled a memorial at Scott Stadium to honor the three football players who were killed in a shooting last November.

Before their home opener against James Madison on Saturday, the Cavaliers held a pregame ceremony that included a video tribute to Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. It concluded with the reveal of their jersey numbers (1, 15 and 41) on a permanent fixture above the end zone.

Per Greg Madia of the Daily Progress, the families of all three players led the team on the Wahoo Walk into the stadium and were on the field with Virginia president Jim Ryan, athletic director Carla Williams and coach Tony Elliott during the ceremony.

Davis, Chandler and Perry were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting last November.

One of the wounded victims was running back Mike Hollins. He spent a week in the hospital after being shot in the back before being discharged on Nov. 21.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was a running back on the 2018 team, was arrested and originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

On Friday, the Associated Press noted a special grand jury in Charlottesville upgraded the charges against Jones and he would serve a mandatory life sentence in prison if convicted.

Davis, Chandler and Perry were all in their junior year at the school. The Cavaliers canceled their final two games of the 2022 season in the aftermath of the shooting.