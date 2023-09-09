X

    Deion Sanders, Colorado Unveil 'Turnover Throne' for Sideline Celebrations in 2023

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 9, 2023

    BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 9: Students arrived early to Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Head Coach Deion Sanders will lead the Colorado Buffaloes in a matchup against their long-time rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, during Coach Prime's highly anticipated home debut. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly set to step up their celebration game for Saturday's home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

    David Ubben of The Athletic posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a large throne on the Colorado sideline at Folsom Field in Boulder:

    David Ubben @davidubben

    Maybe I missed it but I didn't spot this on the sidelines at TCU last week.

    Ubben later reported that he had been told it was a "Turnover Throne," which suggests players will sit in it as a celebration after forcing a turnover.

    Last week, in their first game under new head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes pulled off the upset by beating then-No. 17 TCU by a 45-42 score on the road.

    The Horned Frogs reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and were the national runner-up last season, while Colorado went 1-11 before Coach Prime's arrival.

    Sanders has already brought a new swagger and confidence to the Colorado football program, and he has brought in some elite talent as well.

    Most notably, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter followed Deion to Colorado from Jackson State, and they both made a massive impact last week.

    Shedeur, who is Deion's son, went 38-of-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns in the win over TCU, while Hunter played both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback, and finished with 11 receptions for 119 yards, as well as an interception.

    If Hunter records another pick this week, he will commemorate it in style by ascending to the Turnover Throne in front of a raucous home crowd.