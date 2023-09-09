Deion Sanders Reveals He Slept in His Office the Night Before Colorado vs. Nebraska

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Ahead of his first official game at Folsom Field, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made sure he didn't miss out on all the excitement before kickoff.

Appearing on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, Sanders said he slept in his office on Friday night to make sure he could "wake up and see the stadium."

Amid all the buzz around Sanders and the Buffaloes after their thrilling 45-42 win over TCU last week, Fox decided to send its pregame show to Boulder to be part of the hype machine.

This is the first time in the five-year history of Big Noon Kickoff it has been broadcast from Colorado's campus.

It's a dramatic turn of events for a Colorado program that went 1-11 in 2022 and has been an afterthought with just four winning seasons since 2003.

But this is also what happens when you hire a coach as flamboyant and charismatic as Sanders. He's a Pro Football Hall of Famer for what he did on the field, but made himself one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport because of his big personality.

Colorado is reaping the benefits of having Sanders on and off the field. It's impossible to quantify the amount of discussion for a program from one year to the next, but it feels safe to say the Buffaloes have been talked about more in the past seven days than in the past 10 years combined.

Sanders has done a great job of backing up his talk with performance. He went 27-6 in three seasons at Jackson State before being hired by Colorado in December.

The Buffaloes' victory over TCU got them ranked No. 22 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. It's the first time they have been in the AP Top 25 since December 2020.

Assuming Sanders got a good night sleep in his office, he will be fresh and ready to go when Colorado-Nebraska kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.