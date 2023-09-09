College Football Week 2 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

College Football Week 2 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late GamesSeptember 9, 2023
The Pac-12 Conference is prepared to go out with a large bang.
The league destroyed by realignment carries a 13-0 overall record into Week 2 of the college football season.
Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans lead the Pac-12 with a 2-0 record and they should steal the late-night spotlight against the Stanford Cardinal.
Lincoln Riley's team is known for putting up a ton of points every week, and it has to do so in certain games to cover up poor defensive showings against quality opponents.
The rest of the Pac-12 could steal some of the Saturday spotlight in Week 2 in a handful of power-conference battles.
The Arizona State Sun Devils, California Golden Bears and Washington State Cougars all host power-five foes, while the Arizona Wildcats could pick up a road win in the SEC.
Stanford at No. 6 USC (Over 69.5)
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Who doesn't want to see a ton of points in the late-night national television game?
Stanford and USC sit in the perfect spot to produce loads of touchdowns and cash one of the biggest overs of the young season.
We all know about Williams and the USC offense. The Trojans opened the season with 56 points versus the Nevada Wolf Pack and followed that up with a 66-point outing against the San Jose State Spartans.
The sore spot on the stat sheet for the Trojans were the concessions of 28 and 14 points and an average of 378 yards allowed to the pair of Group of Five foes.
Stanford showed off a newer-look offense in its Week 1 win over the Hawai'i Warriors. Tight end Ben Yurosek starred with nine receptions, 138 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Ashton Daniels and Yurosek could threaten the Trojans defense across the middle all night.
USC's defense will be tested by its Pac-12 rival, and until it can prove it can hold opponents to low yardage totals, the over is always live when the Trojans play.
Arizona (+9) at Mississippi State
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Arizona was one of the more underrated feel-good stories of the 2022 season.
The Wildcats improved from 1-11 to 5-7 in Jedd Fisch's second season as head coach. They should be in the mix to qualify for a bowl game in 2023.
Mississippi State may end up as one of the worst Power Five squads in 2023 because of its brutal SEC schedule that features four Top 25 programs.
The Bulldogs defense will be challenged before they reach conference play by Arizona signal-caller Jayden de Laura.
De Laura threw for 285 yards and produced four total touchdowns in Week 1. He passed for 220 yards in last year's home loss to Mississippi State.
The junior quarterback had a rare multi-turnover game versus the Bulldogs last September. If he cleans up his mistakes, Arizona should stay within a touchdown.
Arizona's biggest strength could be its rushing defense. The Wildcats allowed just 78 yards on the ground in Week 1, and if that play translates to Saturday, they can take away Jo'Quavious Marks and let de Laura go head-to-head in an even quarterback battle with Will Rogers.
No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State (+6)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Washington State's Cameron Ward may be the best quarterback most of the nation has never heard of.
Ward, who transferred from FCS program Incarnate Word last season, threw for 453 yards and three touchdowns in Wazzu's Week 1 win over the Colorado State Rams He also carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards and a score.
The junior had six multi-touchdown games through the air in 2022 and he had four 300-yard passing performances in his first FBS campaign.
Wisconsin is being built up to be a strong threat in the air, but it may take time for the final product to come together under first-year head coach Luke Fickell.
Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai was intercepted twice last week, and he could be susceptible to more turnovers in Pullman.
Ward and Washington State could use the Saturday night platform to make a statement that they are a contender in a loaded Pac-12, and that motivation should scare the Badgers.
