College Football Week 2 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Pac-12 Conference is prepared to go out with a large bang.

The league destroyed by realignment carries a 13-0 overall record into Week 2 of the college football season.

Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans lead the Pac-12 with a 2-0 record and they should steal the late-night spotlight against the Stanford Cardinal.

Lincoln Riley's team is known for putting up a ton of points every week, and it has to do so in certain games to cover up poor defensive showings against quality opponents.

The rest of the Pac-12 could steal some of the Saturday spotlight in Week 2 in a handful of power-conference battles.

The Arizona State Sun Devils, California Golden Bears and Washington State Cougars all host power-five foes, while the Arizona Wildcats could pick up a road win in the SEC.