Alabama's Malachi Moore Expected to Play vs. Texas After Injury

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have a key defensive back active for a highly-anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Low of ESPN.com reported that Malachi Moore is expected to play in the game. He suffered an injury during the team's Week 1 game against Middle Tennessee State and left that game, a 56-7 win for the Tide, early.

Moore is in his fourth year with the team and has recorded 93 tackles, four interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 41 career games. He registered two tackles in the game against Middle Tennessee.

Low reported that Moore had been active in practice week although not in a full capacity. Fellow defensive back Jaylen Key, who was also injured in the opener, is a game-time decision.

Having Moore in action will be crucial for the No. 3 ranked Tide as they face a very difficult early-season test. The Longhorns are coming off of a 37-10 victory over Rice and saw the offense produce 458 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers was 19-30 for 260 yards and three touchdowns and would surely be a threat to exploit any weaknesses in the Crimson Tide defense. Limiting his opportunities will be crucial to hold off the upset and the versatile Moore will be really helpful in this regard.

The Crimson Tide will host their future conference rival Saturday at 7:00 P.M. ET.