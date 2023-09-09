Video: Neymar Passes Pele to Become Brazil's All-time Leading Goal Scorer

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Neymar has officially overtaken Pele as the most prolific scorer in Brazil's history.

The Brazilian soccer legend scored the 78th goal of his international career Friday during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia to surpass Pele's record.

Early in the first half, Neymar had earned a chance to break the record on a penalty kick, but was his shot was saved.

It wasn't until the 60th minute that Neymar was able to convert. This time, the goalkeeper had no chance.

Watch Neymar's historic goal below:

Neymar, who has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in February, has not played for Brazil since the 2022 World Cup.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star recently joined the Saudi Professional League but has yet to play for Al-Hilal.

Neymar is set to play for Brazil again when the team takes on Peru in its next qualifying game Tuesday.