Germany vs. Serbia: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup Final

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The championship game of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is set and the two opponents are a bit of a surprise.

Serbia took down Canada 95-86 and Germany upset the U.S. 113-111 to clinch spots in the championship game. Serbia was ranked No. 6 in the world while Germany was ranked No. 11 entering the tournament.

Serbia is 6-1 thus far in the tournament with the lone defeat coming at the hands of Italy. The team took down Lithuania in the quarterfinals to set up the final with Canada. The country is seeking its third FIBA World Cup gold medal and the first since 2002.

Germany is a perfect 7-0 thus far and defeated Latvia in the quarterfinals before the matchup against the U.S. The country is seeking its first gold medal at the FIBA World Cup and have clinched their best performance in the tournament in the country's history. The previous top finish was a bronze medal in 2002.

Here is a look at when the game is set to tip off, who is the favorite going in and where you can find the game.

Serbia vs. Germany Info

Date: Sunday, September 10

Start Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Game Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Germany (-1.5)

Over/Under: 174.5

Preview

Germany's upset over the U.S. was significant and was truly a shock to the basketball world.

The U.S. was a heavy favorite, possessed a roster made up entirely of NBA talent and was probably already looking ahead to their opponent in the final.

Instead it will be Germany who are looking to complete a cinderella run. Dennis Schroder is the team's go-to-guy as he leads the team in points (17.9) and assists (6.7). Franz Wagner leads the team in rebounds with 6.3 and is also averaging 16 points and 3.3 points thus far in the tournament.

Serbia have a balanced attack headed by Bogdan Bogdanovic. He is averaging 19.4 points, which leads the team, and is also contributing 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Nikola Milutinov is leading the team with nine assists per game while also contributing 13.6 points. Other notables include Nikola Jovic, Stefan Jovic, Filip Petrusev and Marko Guduric.

Serbia have the better international resume but Germany is playing the hotter hand. Both teams took down significant opponents in the semifinal and finishing the job is all that separates these teams from a statement performance.

The action in Manila should be electric and will provide a fitting conclusion to the heralded tournament.