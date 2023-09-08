Alabama's Nick Saban to Make Weekly 'Pat McAfee Show' Appearances During 2023 Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban will make weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursdays this season, per an official announcement.

"It's an honor and privilege for me," Saban said after McAfee revealed the news. "I appreciate the opportunity."

The announcement comes one day after McAfee made the move to ESPN, where his show will air Mondays-Fridays beginning at noon ET. McAfee reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million deal with ESPN, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Some Friday shows will be hosted at College Gameday sites, which was the case this week in advance of the Texas at Alabama game in Tuscaloosa.

McAfee will still have New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers every Tuesday during the NFL season, as he has in the past.