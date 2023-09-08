X

    Alabama's Nick Saban to Make Weekly 'Pat McAfee Show' Appearances During 2023 Season

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 8, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during warms up prior to facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Alabama football head coach Nick Saban will make weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursdays this season, per an official announcement.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    LADIES AND GENTLEMEN..<br><br>Nick Saban will be joining us EVERY SINGLE Thursday throughout the College Football season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/4r42xEaBtz">pic.twitter.com/4r42xEaBtz</a>

    "It's an honor and privilege for me," Saban said after McAfee revealed the news. "I appreciate the opportunity."

    The announcement comes one day after McAfee made the move to ESPN, where his show will air Mondays-Fridays beginning at noon ET. McAfee reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million deal with ESPN, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

    Some Friday shows will be hosted at College Gameday sites, which was the case this week in advance of the Texas at Alabama game in Tuscaloosa.

    McAfee will still have New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers every Tuesday during the NFL season, as he has in the past.

