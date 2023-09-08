Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan Customize Suits for Shedeur, Travis Hunter, Colorado

AP Photo/LM Otero

Look good. Feel good. Play good.

The Colorado Buffaloes will pull up to Folsom Field in style on Saturday ahead of their home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers thanks to custom suits designed by head coach Deion Sanders and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the entire Buffaloes roster will be outfitted in Strahan suits designed in collaboration with "Coach Prime," who picked out every detail from coloring to fabric and stitching.

The detailed inside of the coat jackets feature the Colorado logo and the words "I Believe," which comes as no surprise as Deion Sanders continuously preaches belief in his football program.

Colorado Athletics

Colorado Athletics

Colorado Athletics

To produce the suits, Strahan partnered with Men's Wearhouse, where the former New York Giants legend has a custom line. He also designed custom suits for Jackson State and Texas Southern.

The Buffaloes announced their arrival to the top of the college football ranks with an upset victory over the TCU Horned Frogs last weekend in their season opener thanks to Shedeur Sanders and Hunter.

Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns, while Hunter, who played 129 snaps between offense and defense, caught 11 passes for 119 yards and posted one interception, three tackles and a pass breakup.

With one win under their belt, the Buffaloes will look to keep the momentum going against Nebraska before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State on Sept. 16.