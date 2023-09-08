Raiders' Chandler Jones Not Expected to Play Week 1 vs. Broncos After Instagram Posts

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is not expected to suit up for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday.

The news comes as no surprise after Jones missed a handful of practices at the end of training camp for undisclosed reasons and sounded off on the organization in a now-deleted Instagram story that appeared to be directed at McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

On Tuesday, Jones posted several explicit Instagram stories stating that he couldn't get into the team's gym and also wrote that he didn't want to play for the Raiders as long as McDaniels and Ziegler are still in charge.

The following day, Jones said the Raiders sent a crisis response team to his home after he slammed the organization on social media, posting the badge of Dr. Heather Thanepohn, the clinic manager of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team, to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday, McDaniels said Jones' absence from practice this week was due to a "personal situation."

"Right now, we're going day to day ... so we'll kind of take it one day at a time," he said. "It's a private matter and, you know, if there's something to report on it, then we'll do that. But as of right now, there's nothing.

"I'm not going to get into this. It's a personal situation. It's a private matter. If you want to talk about the game on Sunday, I'll be excited to talk about the game."

It's unclear why the relationship between Jones and the Raiders organization suddenly soured.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the team in March 2022, reuniting with McDaniels, whom he spent four seasons with in New England from 2012-15. He put together a solid first season in the desert, posting 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games.

The Raiders are seemingly in turmoil entering the 2023 campaign following the departure of quarterback Derek Carr and the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo to replace him.

Aside from Jones, star wide receiver Davante Adams hinted he wasn't happy with the state of the franchise in an interview with The Ringer's Mirin Fader earlier this offseason, saying that he's going to have to "try to be as optimistic as possible."

Additionally, Adams has been linked in trade rumors. If he departs the franchise, things will only get worse.

Given all of the reports and drama surrounding the franchise, Las Vegas' on-field product could suffer mightily this year.