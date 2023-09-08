Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. Nebraska Draws More Bets Than Almost All NFL Week 1 Games

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes hype is real thanks to Deion Sanders, and the team is taking the betting world by storm.

This weekend's Colorado vs. Nebraska college football matchup is drawing more bets than any remaining NFL Week 1 game following the Detroit Lions' upset of the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, a DraftKings spokesperson told Avery Yang of Action Network.

After upsetting the TCU Horned Frogs last weekend thanks to the performances of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes are now favored to beat the Cornhuskers with -148 moneyline odds at DraftKings SportsBook.

Before the start of the 2023 season, Nebraska was considered a nine-point favorite, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

Deion Sanders revamped the entire Colorado roster when he was hired as head coach following the team's 1-11 finish to the 2022 season. While there were questions about how the team would perform with mostly newcomers, that chatter has slowed following Week 1.

A Colorado win over Nebraska this weekend would surely send the sports world into a frenzy, and bettors will likely only continue to back the Buffaloes in their quest for a national title.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.