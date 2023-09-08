Steve Kerr Says Team USA Was 'Worthy' of FIBA World Cup Title Despite Germany Loss

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Team USA was eliminated from title contention at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Friday with a 113-111 semifinal loss to Germany in Manila and will now take on Canada for bronze.

Despite the loss, USA head coach Steve Kerr still believes his team was "worthy" of winning it all this summer.

"This team is very worthy of winning a championship," Kerr told reporters after Friday's loss. "We just didn't get it done."

After a seventh place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the United States entered this year's tournament with high aspirations and an expectation to take home the title.

The Americans cruised in the group stage, beating New Zealand, Greece, Jordan and Montenegro. However, they proved they were beatable in a disappointing second-round loss to Lithuania in which they allowed 110 points.

Kerr's squad bounced back from that loss with a 100-63 win over Italy in the quarterfinals, but the United States' defensive woes were on full display in Friday's loss to Germany.

The Germans shot 57.7 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from deep as the United States put up little fight to defend its own rim. Germany also had three players with 20-plus points and six players in double digits.

Germany does deserve credit, however, for being the only remaining undefeated team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Americans have relied heavily on Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards this summer. He's averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in this year's tournament and led the team with 23 points in Friday's loss to Germany.

The United States desperately needs more from the likes of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and New Orleans Pelicans veteran Brandon Ingram, who missed Friday's game with an upper respiratory illness.

Both players have been relatively quiet this summer and haven't been much of a help to Kerr's squad.

The Americans are now set for a bronze medal game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada. While they have the better roster on paper, Friday's performance isn't giving fans much confidence that they can secure third place.