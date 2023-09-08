College Football Picks Week 2: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

0 of 3

The Colorado Buffaloes are the most buzzworthy program entering Week 2 of the college football season.

Deion Sanders' team stole the Week 1 headlines, as it won outright as a 20.5-point underdog against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Buffaloes come into Week 2 in a different role as a slight home favorite against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Colorado and Nebraska produced two wildly different offensive performances in Week 1, and that has so many people jumping on to the Buffaloes bandwagon for another week.

Another new-look offense flew under the radar in Week 1, but it will be in the spotlight in Week 2, as the Texas A&M Aggies visit the Miami Hurricanes.

Last year's Texas A&M-Miami contest was sloppy to say the least, but A&M's new offense gives the game more potential this time around.