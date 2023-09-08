ESPN College Gameday 2023: Location, TV Schedule and Week 2 Predictions

3 of 3

A season ago, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was on his way to a defining performance against the Crimson Tide before linebacker Dallas Turner ended his day with a hit that resulted in a broken clavicle.

Saturday's game is a chance at revenge for Ewers and Texas, who get Alabama on the heels of a season opener where they lost defensive backs Jaylen Key and Malachi Moore, and Kool-Aid McKinstry took a shot to the head that led to his exit.

As it stands now, the only DB the team will definitely be without is veteran Devonta Smith, but having a defensive backfield that is not completely healthy is not a position head coach Nick Saban and Alabama want to find themselves in, especially against a competent young quarterback and his top weapon, wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

For Ewers to truly take advantage of Alabama's weakness Saturday, though, he has to have time to find his wideouts. Therein lies where the Crimson Tide has its greatest shot at victory.

The Longhorns gave up eight pressures and three sacks against a not-very-good Rice team in week one. If they did that against a noncompetitive opponent, imagine what the Alabama defense is going to be able to accomplish Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

If Texas does not shore up its offensive line, and cannot get blocking help out of its backs, Ewers will spend more time evading the pass rush than actually completing passes that allow his receivers to take advantage of a potentially unhealthy secondary.

The pass rush, plus an Alabama team that feels like it is being underrated by the public, makes for a potent one-two punch that the Longhorns will have trouble ducking.

Alabama wins here, thanks to its front seven and a young quarterback in Jalen Milroe who can make plays with his legs when all else breaks down.

Prediction: Alabama wins by 10