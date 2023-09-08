Chiefs' Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney Fantasy Outlook After Loss to Lions

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs offense was on full display for the first time in 2023 Thursday.

The defending champions fell 21-20 to the Detroit Lions and the absence of tight end Travis Kelce was clearly felt.

A major takeaway is that Mahomes was spreading the ball around, which bodes decently for him in terms of fantasy football but not necessarily his receivers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led all receivers with 48 yards and Rashee Rice and Blake Bell hauled in touchdowns.

Rice, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore are specific weapons that the Chiefs expect to rely on this season but the success of the three was not as expected in the performance.

Rashee Rice

Rice was one of Mahomes' better weapons in the opener as he caught a touchdown pass. He finished with three catches for 29 yards and the touchdown, but was less effective in the rushing game as he had one carry for -3 yards.

This comes on a light night for the Chiefs offense, so being in the receiving mix is a solid sign for his production. He is definitely a strong add candidate as a more productive day from the offense should produce much better statistics. He is clearly in Mahomes' mix, but he is not necessarily one of his main targets.

Kadarius Toney

Toney has been called the team's "clear-cut No. 1 receiver" but that did not show Thursday night. He had one catch for just a single yard in the aerial attack and had one rush for -1 yards in the ground game.

This performance was mocked on social media but it is important to note that he was missing for a large portion of training camp. He is inching towards drop territory but the injury history should make fantasy owners cut him some slack.

Skyy Moore

Toney at least made an impact in the passing game. Moore was a statistical no-show in that facet, making zero catches on three targets. He did have slightly more success on the ground game, having one rush for four yards, but his impact on the game was limited.

This lowlight performance did not come with limited reps either as Nathan Jahnke of PFF reported that he was only one of two skill position players on the Chiefs without a reception and Moore had significantly more snaps than his companion.

The playing time with no production is really concerning and is also not a change from 2022. Moore does not appear to be in Mahomes' mix, even with him spreading things around and could be considered a drop candidate going forward.

The output from the Chiefs offense was lackluster compared to what they should do. The team had 226 yards in the passing attack and were held to just 62 offensive plays. They only had 27:22 for time of possession and were not reminiscent of the team that led the league in offense a season ago.

Not having Kelce in the lineup was a clear impact and Week 1 results don't mean everything. Rice showcased some ability and could receive a decent review but the performances from Moore and Toney are concerning to say the least.