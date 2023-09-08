X

NFL

    Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Mocked by Fans During Rough Week 1 Game vs. Lions

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 8, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 07: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass intended for Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs for a touchdown in the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    It was a difficult Week 1 for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and a entertaining Thursday night for the fans of other teams watching from home.

    Toney was unable to hold onto a pass from Patrick Mahomes with 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter, which slipped through his hands and into the arm of Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch.

    Branch took it all the way to the other end and tied the game at 14-14 with a pick-six.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PATRICK MAHOMES PICK-SIX 🚨<br><br>Lions tie it up 👀 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/0XZlnkSgpz">pic.twitter.com/0XZlnkSgpz</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tough 😬<br><br>(h/t: <a href="https://twitter.com/BackAftaThis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BackAftaThis</a>) <a href="https://t.co/74WUqgm1ry">pic.twitter.com/74WUqgm1ry</a>

    It was one of several mistakes by Toney, who also dropped another potential first down later in the quarter and struggled to make a positive impact.

    Fans were unimpressed to say the least:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mahomes watching his receivers drop passes <a href="https://t.co/NprOhCwGzh">pic.twitter.com/NprOhCwGzh</a>

    NYG_PETE @nyg_pete

    My tv cut. But nice catch by Kadarius Toney. <a href="https://t.co/DpiStGNi9g">pic.twitter.com/DpiStGNi9g</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    AND NEXT UP ON TROMBONE ITS KADARIUS TONEY <a href="https://t.co/KlgR2M48Q9">pic.twitter.com/KlgR2M48Q9</a>

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    Kadarius Toney about to get banished to the shadow realm for good.

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Kadarius Toney fantasy managers tonight <a href="https://t.co/cfsBM5DSc7">pic.twitter.com/cfsBM5DSc7</a>

    Odds Shark @OddsShark

    Kadarius Toney tonight <a href="https://t.co/Jtw892yo7b">pic.twitter.com/Jtw892yo7b</a>

    Caleb Spangler @caleb_spangler2

    People that have Kadarius Toney on their fantasy team <a href="https://t.co/aLCZyCtKpe">pic.twitter.com/aLCZyCtKpe</a>

    ItsASaintsThing @ItsASaintsThing

    Kadarius Toney at the Chief's facility tomorrow <a href="https://t.co/Th9cqhnxNj">pic.twitter.com/Th9cqhnxNj</a>

    Marcus Whitman @TFG_Football

    Kadarius Toney has literally been at least a -11 point impact on the Chiefs tonight.

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    mahomes looking at kadarius toney <a href="https://t.co/B0Q1g5bPop">pic.twitter.com/B0Q1g5bPop</a>

    JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

    Kadarius Toney gonna claim his hands were hacked

    Even Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pro Bowl tight end Shannon Sharpe joined in on the criticism.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    WTF is Toney doing 2nite? He's been awful.

    The analytics didn't look good for Toney either:

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Kadarius Toney at -2.19 expected points added per target.<br><br>Put another way: throw the ball at Kadarius Toney 3 times; the other team scores a touchdown <a href="https://t.co/lR31n1Nzeo">pic.twitter.com/lR31n1Nzeo</a>

    Originally a 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, Toney was traded to the Chiefs midway through the 2022 season after an underwhelming start to his Giants career. He made his season debut having missing part of training camp this summer after aggravating a knee injury in July.