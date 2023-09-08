Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Mocked by Fans During Rough Week 1 Game vs. Lions

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It was a difficult Week 1 for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and a entertaining Thursday night for the fans of other teams watching from home.

Toney was unable to hold onto a pass from Patrick Mahomes with 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter, which slipped through his hands and into the arm of Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch.

Branch took it all the way to the other end and tied the game at 14-14 with a pick-six.

It was one of several mistakes by Toney, who also dropped another potential first down later in the quarter and struggled to make a positive impact.

Fans were unimpressed to say the least:

Even Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pro Bowl tight end Shannon Sharpe joined in on the criticism.

The analytics didn't look good for Toney either:

Originally a 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, Toney was traded to the Chiefs midway through the 2022 season after an underwhelming start to his Giants career. He made his season debut having missing part of training camp this summer after aggravating a knee injury in July.