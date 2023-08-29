Fantasy Alert: 'Optimism' Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Will Play Week 1 amid Knee Injury

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite missing the entirety of the preseason with a partially torn meniscus, it appears Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney may be available for Week 1.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported on NFL Total Access that the Chiefs are optimistic about Toney's chances of being available to start the season.

"There's some optimism that he's going to be able to go for the Kansas City Chiefs in this opener." Palmer said. "....At the start of this offseason, they made it very clear that he was their clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver heading into the 2023 season, but he has missed all of that time with this knee injury. This week, I am told, is going to be very important. They think he's doing great in terms of his recovery but how he practices this week would be big."

Palmer then said that the team is prepared for Toney to be limited if needed early on, as they possess a lot of depth at the wide receiver position, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justyn Ross and Skyy Moore all being solid options for quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well.

Toney is an electric talent, something that made the New York Giants use a first-round selection on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. His tenure in New York was not as productive as hoped. as he had just 420 yards in his rookie season and failed to record a touchdown in his time with the team.

He was sent to Kansas City in a midseason trade in 2022 and was able to find the end zone and provide some production on the way to a Super Bowl victory. He has been labeled as a potential No. 1 receiver, and the preseason injury was a tough break in the quest to develop chemistry with Mahomes.

Still, he has been looked at as a possibility to be ready for Week 1 and as that matchup against the Detroit Lions draws closer, it is a positive sign to see that he is still on track.