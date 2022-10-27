Report: Kadarius Toney Traded to Chiefs from Giants for Draft Picks

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

One year after selecting Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick in the NFL draft, the New York Giants have traded the wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provided the details:

Giants head coach Brian Daboll briefly commented on the matter during his Thursday press conference.

It's seemed rather obvious that Toney's time in New York would come to an end sooner than later. He was drafted by team's previous regime, featuring head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman.

The Giants brought in Brian Daboll as head coach and Joe Schoen as general manager this offseason to rebuild the franchise after posting losing records in five consecutive years.

Toney's status with the organization came into question amid some off-field questions.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported on April 22 the Giants were looking to move Toney because there were concerns about his "commitment" behind the scenes "during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries."

Toney missed seven games as a rookie because of injuries and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list in December. His best game of the season was in Week 5 of the Dallas Cowboys when he had 10 receptions for 189 yards, but it was overshadowed because he was ejected in the fourth quarter after throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

The Florida alum finished his first NFL season with 39 receptions, 420 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He played a total of 35 offensive snaps in the Giants' first two games this season, but has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury.

New York has been fine without Toney. The team is currently in second place in the NFC East with a surprising 6-1 record. Daboll and his staff are pushing all the right buttons at this point, so getting two draft picks back for a player they clearly didn't have use for is good business for the Giants.

Despite not having an instant impact in the league, adding Toney is worth the risk for the Chiefs. He is only owed $5.7 million over the next three seasons combined on his rookie contract.

In his draft scouting report for B/R last year, Nate Tice compared Toney's skill set to Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

It took many years for Patterson to develop, but he proved last year with 1,166 yards from scrimmage that he can be an asset in any offense.

Putting Toney in an offense with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback immediately makes him an intriguing player to watch going forward.

The Chiefs have been figuring things out with their receiving corps during the season after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March. They haven't missed a beat, leading the league with 31.9 points per game.

Given Toney's upside and skill set, it's hard to envision a scenario in which Reid and Mahomes can't turn the second-year wideout into at least a solid contributor to their offense going forward.