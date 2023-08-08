Chiefs' Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco Expected to Be Ready for Week 1 Amid Injuries

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Kansas City Chiefs believe they will have two crucial offensive pieces ready to go for Week 1.

General manager Brett Veach said that the team expects both wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Isiah Pacheco to be available by the team's season-opening contest against the Detroit Lions.

"Organizationally, we feel pretty good those guys will be ready to play, barring no setbacks,'' Veach said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com "I think we're in a good place with both of those guys.''

Toney suffered a torn meniscus at the first practice of training camp and underwent surgery to repair it while Pacheco had offseason surgeries on his hand and shoulder and has been a limited participant in practice.

Toney was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021 and had 39 catches for 420 yards in his rookie season. He then played just two games for the Giants in 2022, not registering a single receiving yard, and was traded to the Chiefs midseason. He made 14 catches for 171 and two touchdowns and helped the team win Super Bowl LVII.

While his production hasn't been off the charts thus far, he still have an enormous amount of potential and is in an elite offense that has weapons surrounding him.

Pacheco was a seventh-round pick in 2022 and broke out for 830 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season. He was the top rusher for the team in 2022 and is a candidate to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2023.

Both are projected to be first-string at their positions in 2023 and having them be available for the start of the season would be huge for a team looking to earn a third Super Bowl in five seasons.