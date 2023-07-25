Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Underwent Surgery for Knee Injury; 'Chance' WR Plays in Week 1

AP Photo/John Locher

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Tuesday wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery for a meniscus injury he suffered during practice.

Reid added "there's a chance" Toney will be available when the reigning Super Bowl champions kick off the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Monday that Toney aggravated an injury that required a minor procedure earlier in the offseason. The team remained optimistic about his status for Week 1.

Expectations are reasonably high for the 2021 first-round pick as he approaches his first full year in Kansas City. He caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the team following his trade midway through the 2022 campaign.

Toney's five-yard touchdown reception in Super Bowl LVII put the Chiefs into the lead for the first time in the contest. His 65-yard punt return also helped set up Skyy Moore's four-yard touchdown grab on their next possession.

The 24-year-old stands to gain from the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman this offseason. He could occupy one of the starting spots out wide along with Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The knee injury presents an obvious setback to Toney. He may have at least dodged a bullet if he can come back by the time Kansas City faces off with the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.