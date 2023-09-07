Dillon Brooks Says He's NBA's Best Defender After Win over Luka Dončić, Slovenia

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Nobody can accuse Dillon Brooks of lacking confidence.

After helping lead Canada to a 100-89 victory over Luka Dončić and Slovenia in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Houston Rockets guard didn't mince words about his defensive capabilities.

"Yeah. This tournament, this world, in the NBA," Brooks said when asked if he believes he is the best defender at the World Cup, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "I feel like I bring a different type of defense with my IQ and how physical I play and how disciplined I am on the floor."

Fischer noted Brooks was heard and seen giving instructions to his teammates for how to contain Dončić during the contest.

The Dallas Mavericks star finished with 26 points, but it was an inefficient showing at 8-of-20 from the field with three turnovers. Brooks used his physicality and his defensive leadership to help his team prevail.

"A lot of people don't like him," Dončić said. "But I respect him for what he does."

Next up for Canada is a semifinal game against Serbia before a potential championship clash with the United States if both teams advance.