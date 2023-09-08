Best Future CFB Conference Matchups Due to Realignment

0 of 6

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three distinct waves of conference realignment have placed a new era of college football on the horizon.

Beginning in 2024, the Big Ten and Big 12 are slated to welcome four new members with three programs joining the ACC. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has dwindled to two teams and faces an uncertain future.

The changes mean two things: College football is set to gain high-profile conference games and lose a little tradition.

In this section, we're scanning the realigned nation to identify some of the best new league matchups. Additionally, a few former rivalries are ready to rekindle their disdain for each other on a regular basis.