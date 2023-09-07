Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Me, Jaylen Brown 'Are Due to Get Over the Hump,' Win NBA Title

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have come close to winning an NBA championship in each of the last two seasons, and Jayson Tatum knows he and Jaylen Brown are "due" to get over the hump in 2023-24.

"We talk about it all the time. We are due to get over the hump," Tatum said of his conversations with Brown, per Jeff Goodman of The Messenger. "And it's going to be well worth it when we do."

The Celtics reached the 2022 NBA Finals, falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games, and they reached the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Miami Heat in seven games.

Despite last season's playoff loss, Tatum and Brown each put together the best seasons of their careers.



Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 points and 4.6 assists in 74 games while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from deep en route to his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.

Brown, meanwhile, averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 67 games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep to earn his second career All-Star selection.

While the Celtics traded both Marcus Smart and Grant Williams this offseason, the addition of Kristaps Porziņģis to the roster could be that extra piece Boston needs to win its first title since 2008.