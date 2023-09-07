Mets' Steven Cohen Buys Team in Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's Virtual Golf League

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was announced Thursday as the latest team owner in the TGL, which is a new simulator-based golf league funded by superstar golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Cohen said the following about taking ownership of the league's New York franchise:

"We're excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team. As golf continues to grow in popularity, there's a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world's top players. TGL's primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We're excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud."

TGL will feature three-person teams of golfers competing on a simulator and in a short-game area located in Palm Beach, Florida.

Per Schlabach, several high-profile PGA Tour stars have committed to playing in the TGL, including Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The TGL matches will air on Monday nights in prime time, and will feature a regular season followed by the playoffs.

Cohen is the latest big-name owner to enter the TGL fray, joining Boston franchise owner Fenway Sports Group, an Atlanta franchise owned by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and a Los Angeles franchise owned by a group that includes Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, and Alex Ohanian, who is Serena's husband and the co-founder of Reddit.

TGL CEO Mike McCarley said two more teams will be announced in the near future, giving the league an "original six" franchises.

In Cohen, the TGL has a deep-pocketed hedge fund manager in the fold. Per Bloomberg, the Point72 Asset Management founder has a net worth of $13.9 billion.

Cohen became a minority owner of the Mets in 2012 before buying a controlling interest in the team from Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz for $2.4 billion in 2020.

The Mets missed the playoffs in Cohen's first season at the helm before going 101-61 and making the playoffs last season, although they fell to the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Round.

Expectations were high for the Mets entering the 2023 campaign thanks to major acquisitions such as starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga, but they have disappointed to the tune of a 64-75 record and are in line to miss the postseason.

As a result, the Mets became sellers at the trade deadline, moving key players like Verlander, Max Scherzer and David Robertson.

While Cohen has yet to make good on his stated goal of bringing a World Series title to New York despite spending big money in an effort to do so, he will now embark on a side quest to secure a TGL golf championship for the Big Apple as well.