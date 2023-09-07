Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Zoey Stark, Thunder Rosa and More

2 of 4

Thunder Rosa has not competed in an All Elite Wrestling ring since the August 8 episode of Dark Elevation, where she partnered with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm to defeat Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose in a trios match.



However, her lengthy absence from the squared circle due to a back injury may be nearing its end.



Sapp reported: "Fightful Select has been told that Thunder Rosa could return to the ring at almost 'any time,' provided creative is produced for her. Rosa had spoken to some at this past weekend's Starrcast, and sources within AEW indicated that she is ready to return. Whether or not she does imminently remains to be seen."

The most interesting tidbit in the report is, "provided creative is produced for her."



Considering the current lack of creative throughout the women's division in AEW, it may be a long wait for her fans.

In all seriousness, though, Rosa is a talented wrestler who was one-half of the two most memorable matches in AEW's women's division history: The Lights Out and steel cage matches against Britt Baker.



She won the AEW World Women's Championship from Baker in the latter but was never able to finish out her reign, thanks to the back injury that has plagued her and kept her from the squared circle.



The announcement of Collision was accompanied by media prominently featuring Rosa, suggesting she would be back as a member of the Saturday night roster. She has yet to compete in a match, instead serving on the AEW Spanish announce team.



It will be on Tony Khan to not only bring Rosa back but also have a plan in place for her. Otherwise, she is another face on a roster full of talented competitors with little or no television time or creative effort to show for it.

