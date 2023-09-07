Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Zoey Stark, Thunder Rosa and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Zoey Stark, Thunder Rosa and MoreSeptember 7, 2023
Zoey Stark exploded into the stratosphere (pun intended) in WWE by way of her on-screen partnership with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
Now, the 29-year-old headlines a collection of wrestling rumors that also includes the latest on other prominent women in the sport, such as former AEW women's champion Thunder Rosa and WWE alumnus Mercedes Moné.
What is the latest on Stark's recent success on the main roster and what does it mean for her moving forward?
Dive deeper into that topic and others with these insider reports.
Zoey Stark Drawing Rave Reviews Backstage
Zoey Stark has received rave reviews for her work in front of, and behind, the cameras in WWE since her call-up earlier this year.
"Those we've spoken to say that Stark has been getting great reviews from talent she's worked with on the main roster, in addition to several backstage for how she's handled the call-up and the duties associated with it," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported.
The 29-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise within the company over the last year, returning from a devastating knee injury to excel in NXT, debut at the Royal Rumble and work several Main Event tapings before WWE made the call to debut her on the main roster.
Her on-screen pairing with Trish Stratus marked the latest in a line of early milestones for the young Superstar, who will now go it alone on a roster full of hungry competitors chasing championship gold.
Does she team with Shayna Baszler, against whom she competed on Monday's Raw before being offered a sign of respect?
Maybe she pursues the Women's World Championship held by fellow NXT alum Rhea Ripley.
Whatever the case may be, it appears she has strong allies in high positions backstage in WWE and will continue to receive opportunities. Whether she makes the most of them will determine her legacy with the company.
Thunder Rosa Nearing In-Ring Return
Thunder Rosa has not competed in an All Elite Wrestling ring since the August 8 episode of Dark Elevation, where she partnered with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm to defeat Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose in a trios match.
However, her lengthy absence from the squared circle due to a back injury may be nearing its end.
Sapp reported: "Fightful Select has been told that Thunder Rosa could return to the ring at almost 'any time,' provided creative is produced for her. Rosa had spoken to some at this past weekend's Starrcast, and sources within AEW indicated that she is ready to return. Whether or not she does imminently remains to be seen."
The most interesting tidbit in the report is, "provided creative is produced for her."
Considering the current lack of creative throughout the women's division in AEW, it may be a long wait for her fans.
In all seriousness, though, Rosa is a talented wrestler who was one-half of the two most memorable matches in AEW's women's division history: The Lights Out and steel cage matches against Britt Baker.
She won the AEW World Women's Championship from Baker in the latter but was never able to finish out her reign, thanks to the back injury that has plagued her and kept her from the squared circle.
The announcement of Collision was accompanied by media prominently featuring Rosa, suggesting she would be back as a member of the Saturday night roster. She has yet to compete in a match, instead serving on the AEW Spanish announce team.
It will be on Tony Khan to not only bring Rosa back but also have a plan in place for her. Otherwise, she is another face on a roster full of talented competitors with little or no television time or creative effort to show for it.
Update on Mercedes Moné and AEW
Mercedes Moné made headlines with her appearance in the stands at Wembley Stadium in London for AEW All In on August 27.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the international superstar was originally slated to compete on the pay-per-view before injury took her out of the squared circle.
Moné was wearing a boot while seated in Wembley Stadium.
It is not particularly surprising that Tony Khan wanted Moné to compete in the biggest show in AEW history, especially with a record crowd in attendance. She is a revolutionary performer who has done as much to help legitimize women's wrestling in America as anyone.
Putting her on that stage, in front of that crowd, would have been a crowning achievement for both the performer and his company.
If the report is accurate, and one would assume it was based on her appearance on the broadcast, expect Moné to be a staple of big shows for AEW as long as she does not have prior commitments to New Japan Pro-Wrestling or Stardom.
In an industry of wrestlers who think they are stars, Moné actually is one, making her an enormous "get" for Khan and AEW, even if it is only in the form of occasional appearances or one-offs.
Latest on CJ Perry and AEW
CJ Perry, known to WWE fans as "The Ravishing Russian" Lana, made her AEW debut Sunday at All Out, confronting real life husband Miro following The Redeemer's victory over Powerhouse Hobbs.
Sapp reported that it was not a creative decision long in the making: "Lana/CJ Perry's deal came together in the week or so prior to AEW All Out, we're told. We're not even sure a name has been decided as of yet."
Perry rose to fame in WWE as the spokeswoman for Miro, then Rusev, and enjoyed a lengthy run with the promotion before her release as part of mass cuts in June 2021.
Often put into questionable creative positions, she was always more effective in the manager's role than she was as an in-ring competitor.
It is unknown what her role in AEW will be, as evidenced by the fact that she did not even have a name when she rescued her husband from a post-match beatdown by Hobbs, but one thing is for certain: she will not be renounced.
Do not be surprised if she ultimately seconds another competitor, a vengeful wife who will not be cast aside by her spouse's pursuit of some intangible quest for glory.