Power Ranking Knicks' Roster Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

0 of 3

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Given their rich collection of trade assets, the New York Knicks could have authored a splash-filled NBA offseason.



Instead, they banked on continuity, chemistry and subtle improvements.



It could be that they're simply waiting on the trade market to offer up the right star, or maybe they want to see how competitive this core can be with a full summer together.



Either way, the 2023-24 Knicks look a lot like their 2022-23 version, and based on their success this past season (47 wins and a playoff series victory), that's probably a good thing. To dig deeper into the talent on hand, we're breaking down the roster power-ranking style by evaluating each player on an NBA contract based on talent, projected production and value to this club.

