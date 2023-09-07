Rams' Matthew Stafford Refutes Wife's Comments About Issues Relating to Teammates

Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, turned heads in NFL circles in August when she said on her podcast that her 35-year-old husband struggled to connect with some of the younger players on his team.

The quarterback refuted that Wednesday and had some fun with the situation.

Stafford said he "definitely" feels like he can connect with other players on the team and did not have to address his wife's comments with anybody on the Rams, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

He also joked that he was going to come out dressed like an old man to hold a press conference.

"I think those guys understand where I'm coming from," Stafford said. "They see me come in this building every single day and know how I go to work, know how I interact with everybody and we didn't really think too much about it to be honest with you.

"I'm not too worried about it. Nobody in the locker room's too worried about it, I can promise you that. We've completely moved on. Not that we've ever really stopped to think about it, to be honest with you, but yeah, I'm not too worried about it."

For her part, Kelly expressed regret for her comments during an interview with Local 4's Christy McDonald (Detroit) and even called it "the worst thing I've done when it comes to him."

She added, "that was tough. I say all the time, probably not the best if your wife's name is in the media, if it's talking about sports. I felt pretty bad last week. I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week."

Rams head coach Sean McVay previously told reporters he wasn't concerned and said, "I think if you know Kelly, I took that as more of a joke at the old man."

There is something to be said about generational divides, and NFL locker rooms are surely not immune to them. After all, Stafford is 35 years old and grew up in a different time than many of the youngest players on the team.

That is especially the case now, as the Rams drafted 14 players this year alone and have moved on from some of the veterans that were on the squad during the Super Bowl winning season in 2021.

Stafford won't even have one of the remaining familiar faces to throw to in Sunday's season opener, as McVay told reporters Cooper Kupp will miss the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

That means Stafford may have to look toward some of the younger players on the offense, which he indicated will not be a problem.

That is welcome news for Los Angeles, which is looking to improve on its 5-12 record from a season ago.