UFC 293 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

UFC 293, which will mark the promotion's latest stop in Australia, is just a few days away. That means it's time for another round of predictions from the B/R combat sports team.

Headlining honors for the event in Sydney will go to a middleweight title fight, with champion Israel Adesanya from New Zealand taking on Sean Strickland, who will enter the fight as a huge underdog.

The card is quite bare after that, but could turn out to be a fun one all the same.

The co-main event is particularly alluring, with Australian knockout artist Tai Tuivasa looking to correct a losing streak against the always-dangerous Alexander Volkov at heavyweight.

Before that, former Rizin bantamweight champ Manel Kape will take on undefeated Brazilian Felipe dos Santos, who stepped in to replace New Zealand's Kai Kara-France on short notice. The pair will meet at flyweight.

The main card will kick off with Austen Lane taking on Australian Tyson Pedro taking on Anton Turkalj at light heavyweight, and Justin Tafa representing the home team against former NFL player Austen Lane at heavyweight. It will be Lane and Tafa's second meeting after an accidental eye poke ended their first fight.

Keep scrolling to see who we're picking to come out on time in Sydney this weekend.