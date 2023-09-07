Dabo Swinney: Clemson 'Won't Lose Another Game' with Offense Like in Loss vs. Duke

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson scored a grand total of seven points during Monday's loss to Duke, and those seven points only happened because the Blue Devils muffed a punt to set the Tigers up with ideal field position.

But head coach Dabo Swinney apparently liked what he saw.

"If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won't lose another game," he told reporters. "It's just that simple."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.