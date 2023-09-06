Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'I Feel Like I'm Better' After Knee Injury Recovery

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is ready to go after missing time with a knee injury last season.

"I'm back. I feel like I'm better," the Baltimore Ravens quarterback told reporters. "A hundred percent. So I'm ready to show it."

Jackson suffered a knee injury in 2022 and missed the final five regular-season contests and Baltimore's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But he said he is "very comfortable" and "great" when asked what his status is going into Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

That is welcome news for the Ravens considering the hope is he plays like an MVP candidate as they chase an AFC North title.

He completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 764 yards and three scores as a runner in 12 games last year. He was at his best in 2019 as the league MVP, but he was also a Pro Bowler in 2021.

If Jackson can remain healthy and return to that form, the Ravens figure to be a playoff threat in the AFC.