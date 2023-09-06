Rams' Cooper Kupp Ruled Out for Opener vs. Seahawks With Hamstring Injury

Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their go-to wide receiver for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that Cooper Kupp will not play because of a hamstring injury. Kupp played only nine games last season due to an ankle injury, so this is assuredly not how the pass-catcher wanted to start the new campaign.

McVay also said the receiver could go on the injured list, which would mean he would be sidelined for at least four games.

The update comes after McVay told reporters Monday that Kupp was in Minnesota to see a specialist regarding his hamstring injury.

"I think the most important thing is that whenever he's ready to take the field, whether that be this week, whether that be Week 2, whatever it is, as long as he's able to have that return to performance, he's feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love and he's got some clarity on, all right, what is really going on?" the head coach said on Monday. "I think that will be a really good situation for us."

The Rams have a daunting start to their season with two straight games against NFC West opponents in the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers before a Week 3 showdown against a presumed Super Bowl contender in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Potentially not having Kupp available for any of those contests would be a blow for Los Angeles given how productive he was in 2021 prior to his recent injury issues.

He led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16) in one of the best seasons from a wide receiver in league history. Last year's injury prevented him from fully building on that showing, and this season is off to an unfortunate start with him sidelined for the opener.

Kupps's absence will put the onus on the other receivers for the Rams.

That will likely mean more targets for Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell, while tight end Tyler Higbee figures to be heavily involved in the offense as well. None of them are Kupp, but Los Angeles will need inspired performances if it is going to defeat the Seahawks on the road.