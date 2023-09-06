Jim Harbaugh Hypes Deion Sanders as 'Coach of the Year' After Colorado Beats TCU

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

One game into Deion Sanders' tenure as Colorado head coach, Jim Harbaugh is buying into the hype.

Harbaugh heaped effusive praise on Sanders during a radio appearance, saying the Hall of Famer corner has already earned "Coach of the Year" honors.

"I loved Prime's halftime interview, too, 'If we had hit [Travis Hunter] on two more passes, (the Heisman Trophy) would be chilling in his crib,'" Harbaugh said Tuesday on Stoney and Jansen. "That's awesome —144 plays—and that was in Fort Worth, too. That was about 94 degrees down there. That was quite a performance.

"Maybe the 'Coach of the Year' award is chilling in Prime's crib."

Hunter, who played wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense, racked up 11 receptions for 119 yards while also hauling in a diving interception on the other side of the ball. His quarterback and the son of Deion, Shadeur Sanders, threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in his own breakout performance.

Both Hunter and Shadeur Sanders followed Deion from Jackson State, where he coached the last three seasons. The Buffaloes ascended to the No. 22 spot in the AP rankings with the victory, marking the first time since the 2020 season.